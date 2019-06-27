How do you make the longest water slide in the world?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How do you build the world's longest water slide?

ESCAPE theme park in Malaysia is set to open the longest water slide in the world.

It's 1,140 metres long, meaning it's almost twice as long as the previous Guinness World Record holder which is 602 metres.

That means the ride is nearly as long as 10 full-sized football pitches!

If you ride the slide it will take four minutes!

The ride is due to open in July when it will be officially assessed by Guinness World Records.

ESCAPE

Mr Sim Choo Kheng, who helped develop the water slide said "Breaking the world record was never our intention. I'm always baffled by how rides are made so short and quick."

"I wanted to build rides that last a good few minutes, with non-stop smiles and giggles as visitors fly through the rainforest - something never done before!"

Take a look at the pictures and let us know what you think!

ESCAPE The ride snakes through a rainforest in the Penang region of Malaysia

ESCAPE

ESCAPE

ESCAPE

ESCAPE