play
Watch Newsround

How do you make the longest water slide in the world?

Last updated at 13:34
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
How do you build the world's longest water slide?

ESCAPE theme park in Malaysia is set to open the longest water slide in the world.

It's 1,140 metres long, meaning it's almost twice as long as the previous Guinness World Record holder which is 602 metres.

That means the ride is nearly as long as 10 full-sized football pitches!

If you ride the slide it will take four minutes!

The ride is due to open in July when it will be officially assessed by Guinness World Records.

water-slideESCAPE

Mr Sim Choo Kheng, who helped develop the water slide said "Breaking the world record was never our intention. I'm always baffled by how rides are made so short and quick."

"I wanted to build rides that last a good few minutes, with non-stop smiles and giggles as visitors fly through the rainforest - something never done before!"

Take a look at the pictures and let us know what you think!

water-slide-rainforestESCAPE
The ride snakes through a rainforest in the Penang region of Malaysia
water-slideESCAPE
water-slideESCAPE
water-slideESCAPE
water-slideESCAPE
water-slideESCAPE

More like this

Hagrid's-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure

Harry Potter: Stars unite for Universal's newest rollercoaster ride

eiffel tower
play
0:58

Eiffel Tower: Famous Paris landmark has a new zip wire ride

Kids on a rollercoaster

The Big One is 25: World record-breaking rollercoasters

The Millennium Falcon flying towards Batuu.

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Disney's new theme park to open this week

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A woman drinks water during sunset, as a heatwave hits France, in Cagnicourt near Cambrai, France

Europe sizzles in record-breaking heat

comments
6
stay-safe-in-sun

Do you know how to stay safe in the sun?

comments
2
glastonbury.

Top acts to watch out for at Glastonbury

comments
Newsround Home