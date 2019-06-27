play
Watch Newsround

Dance World Cup: From ballet to street dance - here's everything you need to know!

Last updated at 13:29
comments
View Comments
dancersGetty Images

If you're a fan of street, tap or ballet, then grab your dancing shoes because The Dance World Cup is coming!

The huge dance event takes place in a different country each year, and this year its in Portugal.

Over 20,000 competitors aged between 4-25 from all over the world will be competing at the qualifiers and at the World Finals.

The finals kick off on 28 June and run until 06 July.

Who's taking part?

braga-portugalGetty Images
The dance competition will be taking place in Braga, Portugal

A whopping 62 countries will be taking part in the big dance event this year.

Home nations England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be taking part.

Big countries Australia, Russia and the US will be joining.

There will also be countries from Europe, Latin America and Asia competing for the title.

What kind of dancing is there?

street-danceGetty Images
Each dance class requires a different set of skills to make it shine

There are nine different categories dancers will compete in, they are:

  • Acro Dance
  • Ballet and Demi-Character
  • Commercial
  • Fusion Ballet
  • Hip-Hop and Street Dance
  • Jazz and Showdance
  • Modern and Contemporary
  • National and Folklore Dance
  • Song and Dance and Tap Dance

Each of them require a different skill set, and will be judged and scored on their performance.

What's you favourite type of dance? Let us know in the comments below!

More like this

breakdancing-at-youth-olympics.

Breakdancing in the Olympics: Sport could be included in 2024 games

Members of Vision
play
1:24

All-girl dance crew Vision on why they LOVE street dance

Presenters doing the triangle dance
play
1:04

Newsround takes on the triangle dance craze!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A woman drinks water during sunset, as a heatwave hits France, in Cagnicourt near Cambrai, France

Europe sizzles in record-breaking heat

comments
6
stay-safe-in-sun

Do you know how to stay safe in the sun?

comments
2
glastonbury.

Top acts to watch out for at Glastonbury

comments
Newsround Home