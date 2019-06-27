Dance World Cup: From ballet to street dance - here's everything you need to know!

Getty Images

If you're a fan of street, tap or ballet, then grab your dancing shoes because The Dance World Cup is coming!

The huge dance event takes place in a different country each year, and this year its in Portugal.

Over 20,000 competitors aged between 4-25 from all over the world will be competing at the qualifiers and at the World Finals.

The finals kick off on 28 June and run until 06 July.

Who's taking part?

Getty Images The dance competition will be taking place in Braga, Portugal

A whopping 62 countries will be taking part in the big dance event this year.

Home nations England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be taking part.

Big countries Australia, Russia and the US will be joining.

There will also be countries from Europe, Latin America and Asia competing for the title.

What kind of dancing is there?

Getty Images Each dance class requires a different set of skills to make it shine

There are nine different categories dancers will compete in, they are:

Acro Dance

Ballet and Demi-Character

Commercial

Fusion Ballet

Hip-Hop and Street Dance

Jazz and Showdance

Modern and Contemporary

National and Folklore Dance

Song and Dance and Tap Dance

Each of them require a different skill set, and will be judged and scored on their performance.

