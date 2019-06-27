Glastonbury 2019: Top music acts to watch out at the festival

Getty Images

Glastonbury is back this weekend after a year away.

It's the biggest music festival in the world with more than 200,000 people expected to visit Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

But, if haven't been lucky enough to get a ticket, never fear because lots of the festival's top performances will be shown on the BBC.

Newsround's here with all the acts you need to watch out for in the next couple of days.

The headliners

Getty Images Stormzy will be the first British rapper to headline Glastonbury

Stormzy is going to become the first British rapper to ever headline the festival when he takes to the main Pyramid stage on Friday night.

The Croydon-born grime star comes to Glastonbury off the back of his first number one hit, Vossi Bop.

Critics have questioned whether the 25-year-old, who has only released one album, is ready for the headline slot but Stormzy has said he's "going to show the world exactly why I managed to get here".

Getty Images American rock band The Killers are headlining on Saturday night

The other two headliners at the festival are American rock band The Killers, and English punk band The Cure.

The Cure, who are returning to the main stage for the first time since 1995, will equal a Glastonbury record held by Coldplay, who have headlined the event four times.

Pop favourites

Getty Images Miley Cyrus and George Ezra are the pick of the popstars on show

George Ezra is warming up for Stormzy on Friday night on the main Pyramid stage.

The Hertfordshire-born hit-maker will hope his catchy tunes encourage a classic Glastonbury sing-along.

On Sunday afternoon, global chart-topping superstar Miley Cyrus will bring her wrecking ball to Worthy Farm with an hour on the main stage.

Other big ones to watch include Bastille on Friday afternoon, Anne-Marie on Saturday afternoon and Years & Years on Sunday afternoon.

Getty Images Billie Eilish is going to be rocking the Other Stage on Sunday evening

Away from the main stage, Lewis Capaldi will be continuing his meteoric rise to stardom with a Saturday afternoon set on the 'Other Stage'.

And, on Sunday evening, teenage pop sensation Billie Eilish will be playing her groovy electro tunes.

The legends

Getty Images Kylie Minogue will be doing the legends spot on Sunday afternoon

Aussie pop queen Kylie Minogue will play the traditional legends slot on Sunday afternoon.

You might know her for tunes like 'Spinning Around' and 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'.

She found fame back in the 1980s on Australian soap Neighbours before breaking into the world of pop music.

She's sold 80 million records worldwide and has had seven number ones in the UK.

Also performing are American singing legends Janet Jackson and Lauryn Hill.

Wildcards

Getty Images Janet Jackson (left) and Lauryn Hill (right) are ones to watch out for over the weekend

You might not know much about Janet Jackson and Lauryn Hill but they're some of the best selling RnB stars of all time.

Janet Jackson is the sister of Michael Jackson. In a career spanning 30 years, she's sold over 100 million records worldwide and at one point was the highest paid recording artist of all time.

Her Saturday afternoon slot will be the first time she's performed in the UK since 2008.

The often mysterious singer and rapper Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, on Friday evening.

The album, which won a massive five Grammy awards when it came out, is credited as being a huge influence on stars like Drake, Beyonce and Cardi B.

Getty Images Jorja Smith is playing the West Holts stage on Friday night

There's no doubt the work of Jackson and Hill influenced the music of this year's breakout star, Lizzo.

The American singer, who recently performed at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, is playing the West Holts stage on Saturday afternoon.

A special mention to Grammy nominated star Jorja Smith, who is playing The West Holts stage on Friday night.