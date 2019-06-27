Prince William: 'I'll support my kids if they're gay'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The prince said he would "worry" about discrimination they may face

Prince William has said he would "fully support" his kids if they're gay but has also admitted that he'd be worried about the extra pressures they'd face as members of the Royal family.

"I wish we lived in a world where it's really normal and cool, but particularly for my family, and the position that we are in, that's the bit I am nervous about," he said.

The Duke of Cambridge was speaking to young people at a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) charity in London on Wednesday afternoon.

The Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT) supports LGBT young people who are at risk of homelessness.

His comments come on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots where members of the LGBT community in New York inspired the creation of the modern gay rights movement.

Prince William said he backed "whatever decisions" his children made, but added "it does worry me from a parent point of view".

"How many barriers you know, hateful words, persecution, all that and discrimination that might come, that's the bit that really troubles me", he said.

"But that's for all of us to try and help correct and make sure we can put that to the past and not come back to that sort of stuff."

Tim Sigsworth, the head of the AKT, said the Duke's comments would make a "massive difference" and sent "a message that we need to support, and we need to empower LGBT people".