France heatwave: Schools close in Paris

Getty Images

Dozens of schools are being closed in France because of a heatwave and temperatures rising above 40C (104F).

About 50 schools in the Essonne region, just south of Paris, are being shut, because they don't have good enough air conditioning.

Earlier in the week, some French schools that were open, cancelled planned exams because of the scorching temperatures.

Tomorrow there are set to be more school closures in the Val-de-Marne and Seine-et-Marne regions near to the capital.

Most cars have also been banned from Paris to try and ease pollution in the city during the heatwave.

The hot weather and pollution causes smog which is basically thick black fog caused by car fumes.

In an effort to stop this from happening people living in the capital are being encouraged to park their vehicles and take public transport.

It's predicted all time temperature records could be broken in France by the end of the week.

Lots of Europe is very hot at the moment because hot air is blowing in from the Sahara desert in Africa. In parts of north Spain the heat is expected to reach 45C on Friday. While Germany and Italy are still below 40C.

It's also reaching unseasonal temperatures in Switzerland, but schools will stay open there because authorities say parents who work cannot be expected to look after their children during the day.

It's not just humans having to deal with the very hot weather, in zoos across Europe, animals have been eating ice lollies and frozen fruit to try and keep cool.

EPA This animal is called a Coati and is enjoying some iced fruit at a zoo in Rome

Hot weather is expected for parts of the UK with the possibility of record-breaking temperatures, according to the Met Office.

Experts say such heatwaves early in the summer are likely to be more frequent due to global warming.