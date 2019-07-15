Moon landing conspiracy theories aren't true: here's how we know

NASA

On the 20 July 1969 Commander Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot Buzz Aldrin, both American, landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on the Moon.

A few hours later Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the Moon and around 650 million people watched the moment on television.

It was one of the most important moments of history.

But even though there's lots of proof that the Moon landing happened, some people don't believe it.

People who suggest the Moon Landing didn't happen are often called conspiracy theorists because they believe it was a hoax set up by Nasa.

Scientists and experts like people from Nasa often have to provide facts to disprove conspiracy theorists who say the Moon landing didn't happen.

So here's some of the ways we know it definitely did...

In this case the camera doesn't lie

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The biggest moments of man in space

Even though there were lots of photos and even TV recordings of the Moon landing stopped some people still thought they were faked or staged. These theories have been repeatedly debunked, by scientists, astronauts and Nasa.

One claim is about the lack of stars in the pictures taken by the Apollo astronauts from the surface of the Moon. There is no air which means the sky is black, and some people say it is strange that there are no stars. The simple answer is the stars are there but they are too faint to see.

When you take a photo you have to decide on what to focus on so it makes sense that it would be the astronauts the camera would focus on, not the stars.

NASA

Another claim is that the famous US flag which appears in the photos appears to be flapping in the wind. Doubters say there wouldn't be wind on the Moon as there is no air.

The truth to this is that although it looks like it is moving, it isn't. When it was stuck in the ground it would have been disturbed and kept that bent shape.

In videos, it also appears to wave back and forth. This is because when the astronauts were putting it in, they rotated it back and forth to better dig into the lunar soil, which made the flag ripple.

Yes it was difficult trip, but it wasn't impossible

Some people don't believe in the space shuttle and the missions to the moon because they think the journey itself was impossible because of something called the Van Allen belts.

The Van Allen belts are huge belts of radiation that surround the Earth. It's been claimed that humans would not be able to pass through these belts without being fried with lethal doses of radiation.

Radiation sickness occurs when you have been exposed to around 200 to 1000 'rads' of radiation within a few hours.

NASA Two giant swaths of radiation, known as the Van Allen Belts, surrounding Earth were discovered in 1958. In 2012, a third belt was found

The Apollo 11 crew were within the belts for less than two hours during their journey to the Moon, and so would have only been exposed to an estimated 18 rads - well within the safe limit.

Nasa made sure that the spacecraft was well-insulated so actually the average dose of radiation over the 12-day mission was just 0.18 rads, similar to a chest X-ray.

They bought back moon rocks

Getty Images NASA's Johnson Space Center has a huge amount of lunar material collected

It was the first time humans had ever set foot on the moon of course they wanted to bring something back!

Astronauts returned with more than 842 pounds (382 kilograms) of Moon rocks that have been shared and studied by scientists in many countries for decades. All tests have confirmed they come from the Moon.

Many of the Moon rocks contained small glass spheres or spherules. Glass is produced in two key ways: in explosive volcanic activity and by high-speed meteorite impacts that melt and vaporize rock.

In both ways the rock needs time to cool and crystallise slowly. On Earth, the elements quickly break down any volcanically-produced glass. But in space, glass spherules survive nearly pristine.

There are still footprints

NASA

You can still see where the different Apollo missions landed and even the footprints of the astronauts from space.

On Earth, footprints or other markings on the surface are easily erased by the winds, rains, and other surface activity that comes about on a world with an atmosphere, oceans, and life. On the Moon, however, there are none of those conditions which is why the footprints remain.

Nasa's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been in orbit around the Moon since 2009 has captured photographs of all the Apollo landing sites. The images show the Apollo spacecraft in exactly the right locations and amazingly, you can even see the astronauts' footprints as they explored their lunar home.

These landing sites have also been independently spotted by a variety of other spacecraft from China, India, and, as discussed above, Japan.

The scientific instruments left there are still used today

Getty Images/ Space Frontiers

The Moon landing was not just for entertainment, even if hundreds of millions of people watched it, it was also huge opportunity for science.

A number of scientific instruments were sent up with the mission to learn more about the Moon.

Amongst the instruments left were retroreflectors. Lunar reflectors have enabled precise measurements of the Earth-Moon distance since 1969 and many remain operational today.

It is possible for scientists to reflect lasers off of the reflective surfaces installed by the Apollo 11, 14, and 15 crews, as well as the Soviet Lunokhod 2 rover, to measure the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Another experiment is the LSM (lunar surface magnetometer) which was designed to measure the lunar magnetic field, determining that the Moon does in fact have magnetized features on the surface, but that the magnetism is not uniform across the Moon.

The data from these experiments and others are still used today, providing even more proof that the Moon landings did happen.