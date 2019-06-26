Animal cruelty: UK government to introduce tougher punishments

Getty Images

A new law to help protect animals from cruelty and abuse is being introduced by the government.

The new Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill would mean that people who hurt animals could face up to five years in jail, instead of the current six months.

The toughest jail sentences would be for dog fighting, hurting puppies or kittens and failing to look after farm animals.

Getty Images

The Environment secretary Michael Gove said: "There is no place in this country for animal cruelty. That is why I want to make sure that those who abuse animals are met with the full force of the law."

He also said the new law would bring in some of the toughest punishments in Europe for animal cruelty.

The new bill would work alongside Finn's Law, which helps give more protection to service dogs and horses.

Thames/Syco/Dymond Finn and Dave appeared on Britain's Got Talent to help raise awareness

Finn's Law was named after the German shepherd police dog who worked alongside PC Dave Wardell.

Finn was attacked and injured whilst working, and his handler Dave campaigned to introduce a new law which would help protect service animals, and bring tougher punishments to people who hurt them.

The duo appeared on Britain's Got Talent to raise awareness of the bill, and they made it through to the finals, where they revealed that Finn's Law would be passed.