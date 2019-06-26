BTS film: Bring the Soul - The Movie release date announced

Getty Images

BTS fans - brace yourselves. It's been announced that a new film about the group is being released at the end of the summer!

Members of the ARMY around the world will be able to watch Bring the Soul: The Movie from 7 August 2019, according to a statement from Trafalgar Releasing, which runs entertainment events in cinemas.

While we're waiting to hear more details, it is thought that the film - the group's third movie release - could be similar to last year's Burn the Stage: The Movie, which contained performances, interviews and exclusive footage.

Trafalgar Releasing boss Marc Allenby says it will be "an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark LOVE YOURSELF tour".

What we do know is that the film will show BTS at the end of their Love Yourself tour in Europe, which saw the group play 24 concerts across 12 different cities.

It will also show the boys the day after the final concert of this tour, which was held in Paris, on a rooftop overlooking the city, sharing stories that nobody has heard before.

The release date of Bring the Soul: The Movie comes just over six months after the most recent release Love Yourself in Seoul.

This isn't the only reason that it's a big week for BTS.

Guinness World Records has just confirmed that the boys' album Map of the Soul: Persona is officially the best-selling South Korean album of all time.

The album sold a whopping 3,229,032 copies in its first month alone.

Will you be going to see the new BTS film? Did you see either of the first two and, if so, what did you think of them? Let us know in the comments below!