Lionesses quarter-final will be shown at Glastonbury after Georgia Stanway's request

Last updated at 06:53
tweet-by-glastonbury-festival.Twitter/@GlastoFest

Glastonbury festival organisers have announced that they will be showing the England Lionesses Women's World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday after receiving a request from one of the players!

England's Georgia Stanway asked if they would be showing the game because her brother will be at the festival and wants to be able to watch his sister play.

"Hi @GlastoFest," she said. "I've got a favour to ask. My brother is there on Thursday, can you screen our quarter final game please? #Lionesses"

The festival responded on Tuesday: "We are delighted to be able to announce that - of course! - we'll be screening The @Lionesses' Women's World Cup quarter-final against Norway on Thursday, on the West Holts Stage's big screens. Kick-off is 8pm (@StanwayGeorgia, we'll look out for your brother!)"

Georgia replied thanking the Glastonbury team.

georgias-tweet.Twitter/@StanwayGeorgia

The festival starts today, with swarms of music fans descending on the famous Worthy Farm site in the south-west of England to enjoy five days of fun and music.

Want to know more about Glastonbury this year? Check out our handy guide to everything you need to know about the festival.

england-womens-world-cup.

children-protesting.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie

Toy Story 4

