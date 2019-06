To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Check out these moves by break dancers at the Youth Olympics in Argentina 2018 (Video from February 2019)

Following news that breakdancing could be included at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, test your knowledge of the event's sports.

Do you know which of the following sports will be on the line-up for the Tokyo 2020 games?

Take the quiz below! (And click here if you're viewing this on mobile and can't see the quiz.)