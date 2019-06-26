Breakdancing in the Olympics: Sport could be included in 2024 games

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Check out these moves by break dancers at the Youth Olympics in Argentina 2018 (Video from February 2019)

Breakdancing could be included in the 2024 Olympic Games.

The news comes after its inclusion was approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The final decision about whether or not it will feature will be made in late 2020 by the most senior members of the IOC, after breakdancing debuted at the Youth Olympic Games last year.

It's not the first new sport that has been considered as an addition to the sporting line-up.

Surfing, climbing and skateboarding were also proposed by organisers of the games back in February.

These sports will be included in the Tokyo 2020 Games, four years before the Paris event.

The idea is that these events are "more gender-balanced, younger and urban" and will promote "strong engagement among young people", according to the head of the group organising the Paris event, Tony Estanguet.

What do you think? Would like to see breakdancing at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Let us know in the comments below!