David Silva to leave Man City: Five reasons he's one of the best

Manchester City's David Silva says he will leave the club at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old Spanish midfielder will leave after 10 years with the Premier League champions.

He has been a key player during that time, helping the team win four Premier League titles, the FA Cup twice and the League Cup four times.

Here are five reasons why Silva is one of the best players to ever play in the English Premier League.

He's been at the centre of City's greatest ever generation

David Silva signed for Manchester City in 2010 for £25 million from Spanish giants Valencia.

It was during a time of massive change for the Manchester club, which had not long been taken over by a new billionaire owner.

Silva - who was one of the emerging stars of a dominant Spanish national side - had just won the 2010 World Cup when he signed for City.

It didn't take long for him to make a huge impact and in his second season with the club, he was named in the Premier League team of the season.

City continued to spend huge sums of money on players to improve their squad but Silva stayed as one of the first names on the team sheet throughout.

He has played 395 times for club winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups along the way.

He is the creative king

Only six players in Premier League history have set up more goals than David Silva.

In just nine seasons, Silva has assisted his team-mates on 83 occasions.

The all-time leading creator Ryan Giggs has 162 assists to his name, but he played more than twice the number of games as Silva.

Silva has also scored 54 times in that time, meaning that he's been involved in 137 goals in 282 Premier League games.

That's almost a goal or an assist every other game.

He's always been really consistent

In an age of football where injuries are commonplace, Silva has managed to stay consistently fit.

In nine seasons with City, Silva has managed to play more than 35 games every single season.

Last season, he played 33 times in the Premier League as City beat Liverpool to the title on the final day of the season.

He's City's all-time record Premier League appearance holder

No player in Premier League history has played more games for City than David Silva.

He's played 282 times in the league.

That's even more than Vincent Kompany, who played for the Manchester club for 11 seasons.

He's also one of Spain's most capped players with 125 appearances for his country.

Everybody loves him

You'd be hard pushed to find anyone who dislikes David Silva.

His manager Pep Guardiola called him "one of the best players he's ever trained".

He will be remembered by City fans as a legend of the club.

He's played the most games, won the most matches and created the most goals. Not bad going, David!

