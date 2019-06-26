Women's World Cup: Who's in the quarter-finals?

Getty Images

The line-up for the Women's World Cup quarter-finals is complete after the Netherlands scored a last-minute penalty against Japan to seal their place.

The Netherlands will now play Italy in Saturday's quarter final for a chance to make it into the final four.

Hosts France play pre-tournament favourites USA, while Germany take on Sweden, and England play Norway.

Here's everything you need to know about the quarter-finals.

Norway v England

Getty Images Nikita Parris (England) and Ingrid Engen (Norway)

England play Norway on Thursday night at 8:00pm (UK time) at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

England are favourites for the match having beaten Cameroon comfortably 3-0 in the last round.

Norway needed penalties to get past Australia.

England are worried about the fitness of their captain Steph Houghton, after a heavy tackle during the game against Cameroon left her doubtful for the quarters.

The winner of the tie will play the winners from the match between France and the USA in the semi-finals.

France v USA

Getty Images Eugenie Le Sommer (France) and Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Tournament hosts France come face to face with the pre-tournament favourites USA on Friday night at 8:00pm (UK time) at Parc des Princes stadium in France.

The USA are top of the world rankings and their only defeat since 2017 came against France in January.

They struggled through their last-16 match against Spain, needing two penalties to get past the stubborn Spaniards.

France needed extra-time to beat Brazil 2-1 in their last-16 match.

The winner of the tie will play either England or Norway in the semi-finals.

Italy v Netherlands

Getty Images Aurora Galli (Italy) and Vivianne Miedema (The Netherlands)

Italy play the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm (UK time) in Valenciennes.

They beat China 2-0 in their last-16 tie.

The Netherlands needed a last-minute penalty against Japan to win 2-1 and book their place in the final eight.

The winner of the tie will play either Germany or Sweden in the semi-finals.

Germany v Sweden

Getty Images Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) and Sara Däbritz (Germany)

Germany play Sweden on Saturday afternoon at 5.30pm (UK time) in Rennes.

They beat Nigeria comfortably 3-0 in their last-16 tie.

Sweden narrowly beat Canada 1-0 to progress.

The winner of the match will play Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.