Disney fans have been treated to hearing Beyonce and Donald Glover singing Elton John's Can You Feel The Love Tonight for the new version of The Lion King.

The pair are starring in the live-action remake of the Disney classic, with Beyonce voicing Nala and Glover taking on the role of Simba.

Disney's the Lion King is due for release on 19 July 2019. Find out more about the remake here.