Climate Change: Thousands expected to attend Time is Now march

Getty Images Climate change has become a very important issue for many children and young people

School children are expected to be among those protesting in a march against climate change on Wednesday 26 June.

The Time is Now march will be taking place in Westminster, London.

Those taking part in the mass lobby, which thousands of people are expected to attend, will be calling for the government to address environmental issues including plastic and air pollution and damage to natural habitats.

The march has been organised by The Climate Coalition and Greener UK.

Both groups are made up of many organisations which want to do something about climate change.

What is a mass lobby?

The UK has Members of Parliament (MPs) who are voted into Parliament through a process known as a general election.

These MPs make decisions on how the country is run and the laws we live by.

Getty Images Those involved in The Time is Now march will be meeting at Westminster to address politicians

Each MP has a duty to represent the people who live in their local area. These are known as their constituents.

There may be some circumstances where groups come together to get politicians to listen to what they have to say about a particular issue.

This type of action is known as a mass lobby.

What else has been done to tackle climate change?

Environmental activist 16-year-old Greta Thunberg is very passionate about tackling climate change and wants governments to do more to tackle the problem.

The teenager from Sweden, staged a "School Strike for Climate" in front of the Swedish Parliament in August 2018.

She has spoken at the UN Climate Talks in Poland and delivered a speech to UK MPs in April where she talked about the damaging effects climate issues could have on children and young people in the future.

Greta's strike has encouraged students from across the world to join her #FridaysforFuture demonstrations.

A number of students skipped school to take part in protests against climate change in February.

Demonstrations took across the UK in places including London, Bristol, Cornwall and the Scottish Highlands and were organised by youth climate change groups.

Getty Images The Youth Strike for Change protest took place earlier this year

A group called the Extinction Rebellion has also held demonstrations against climate change this year.

Protests took place in London and police arrested more than 1,000 people following some disruptions to travel in the city.