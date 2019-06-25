Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt: Who will be the next prime minister?

Getty Images

The next UK prime minister will be either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt.

They are the only two candidates left in the race to become the new leader of the Conservative Party.

After MPs voted for the final two, the decision is now handed over to members of the Conservative Party across the UK, of which there are around 160,000.

The members will choose who they would like to see as the new leader of their party. The winner will then become the prime minister.

Theresa May announced she would stand down from the job on 7 June, although she remains prime minister until the process to choose a new party leader is completed.

It is expected that the winner will be announced on Tuesday 23 July.

Who is Boris Johnson?

Carl Court

Boris Johnson is one of Britain's most recognisable politicians.

The Conservative politician is best known for being the mayor of London for eight years between 2008 and 2016.

During this time, he oversaw the 2012 London Olympics and introduced the Boris Bike cycling hire initiative.

He was an MP for Henley between 2001 and 2008, and is currently the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Between 2016 and 2018, he was the foreign secretary in the Conservative government, representing the UK government's relations abroad.

Mr Johnson has faced some controversy during his career. For example, in 2018, he was criticised for writing that Muslim women wearing the burka "looked like letterboxes".

He has won the most votes in all of the MP ballots so far in the race to become the next Conservative leader.

Who is Jeremy Hunt?

Getty Images / Dan Kitwood

Jeremy Hunt is the current foreign secretary. Before entering politics, he was an English teacher in Japan.

He became an MP for the Conservative party in 2005 and quickly moved up the ranks.

Within two years, he'd been promoted to the position of shadow culture secretary, which included overseeing the British media industry.

Mr Hunt is perhaps best known for being the government's health secretary between 2012 and 2018, which included being in charge of the country's national health service - better known as the NHS.

In the role, he faced criticism during the slowest period of spending on the NHS since it was formed, at a time when demands on the service were at an all-time high. Between 2005 and 2015, visits to hospital accident and emergency (A&E) departments went up by almost 30%.

He was also criticised for how he handled work contracts for junior doctors.

Out of the two candidates, Mr Hunt has more experience in government and has held more cabinet posts than Mr Johnson.

What do they think about Brexit?

One of the biggest issues that the new prime minister will need to sort out is Brexit.

The UK was due to leave the European Union (EU) on 29 March 2019, but this has not happened yet, as politicians haven't been able to agree on the best way to carry it out.

Jeremy Hunt was a remain campaigner in the EU referendum of 2016, meaning he thought the UK should stay in the group. Boris Johnson was a leave campaigner, promoting Britain's exit from the EU.

Mr Johnson has said he wants to sort out a deal, but that he'd be willing to leave the EU without a deal if necessary. He has said in interviews that Brexit will happen on 31 October "come what may".

Mr Hunt, on the other hand, says he want to negotiate a "credible" Brexit plan by sorting out changes to the controversial Irish backstop. He says Britain will definitely leave the EU, but that the current departure date of 31 October is not an absolute deadline.