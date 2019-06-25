play
Is it a crow or a gorilla?! The next internet debate is here!

Last updated at 07:10
Crow or gorilla?! Why this video has got the internet talking

A bizarre video of a crow in Japan has been causing some confusion online.

The bird in question was filmed by Keitaro Simpson, in Nagoya Japan, and shows the animal doing something a bit unusual.

Perching on its wings, the crow has the appearance of a gorilla from a distance.

The video has been viewed more than nine million views online, and has caused the internet to debate what it looks like.

Some experts think the bird could be sunning itself, or resting.

What do you think?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by LiverpoolGuy

    08:15
    It's a crow...

