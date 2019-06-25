Heavy flooding in Scotland

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused parts of Scotland to flood.

In Edinburgh and Stirling, in particular, there has been serious disruption to homeowners and drivers - with one man left stuck on the roof of his car.

There has also been a video on social media showing the roof of a Stirling Tesco caving in.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain affecting much of the country.

Forecasters warned that heavy downpours were likely to affect eastern parts of the UK on Tuesday.

