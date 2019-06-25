play
Heavy flooding in Scotland

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused parts of Scotland to flood.

In Edinburgh and Stirling, in particular, there has been serious disruption to homeowners and drivers - with one man left stuck on the roof of his car.

There has also been a video on social media showing the roof of a Stirling Tesco caving in.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain affecting much of the country.

Forecasters warned that heavy downpours were likely to affect eastern parts of the UK on Tuesday.

Watch some of the incredible footage here.

