Cats are one of the UK's best loved pets and it's estimated that over 11 million of us have a feline friend.

However, only 18% have been to have had their cat's blood pressure checked at the vets.

Many cat owners are unaware of the risks high blood pressure can pose to their furry companions.

We spoke to animal expert Rory the Vet to find out more about high blood pressure in cats and how you can make sure your feline's health is in tip-top condition.