Cats: Pet expert Rory the Vet shares his tips on looking after your cat

Cats are one of the UK's best loved pets, with an estimated 11 million of us having a feline friend at home.

While most cat owners probably count their pet as a member of the family, only 18% have had their cat's blood pressure checked at the vets.

Unfortunately, some cats end up going blind as a result of high blood pressure.

Cat Trixie gets a quick check-up from Rory the Vet

Many cat owners are unaware of the risks of high blood pressure to their furry companions.

We spoke to animal expert Rory the Vet to find out more on high blood pressure in cats and how you can make sure your feline's health is in tip-top condition.

What is high blood pressure?

Blood pressure describes the force the heart uses to pump blood around the body.

When an animal has high blood pressure, which is also known as hypertension, this means their heart has to work harder to get blood around the body.

This isn't good for the heart or arteries and can lead to health problems including damage to the eyes.

However, spotting this early on can help vets keep an eye on cats who are at risk.

How can you monitor your cat's blood pressure?

Be sure to take your cat to the vet regularly for general check-ups

1. Keep track of your cat's age - the older your cat is, the more likely it is to suffer from high blood pressure.

2. Take your cat to the vet to get it checked over every six months to a year.

3. Make sure to get your cat's blood pressure taken on visits to the vet.

What other problems might animals face?

1. Breathing issues

Some types of dog have been bred to have flat faces.

While pugs and French Bulldogs are amongst some of the nation's most popular breeds, their shorter noses can affect their breathing.

2. Being raised in poor conditions

The government are looking to introduce a new law banning pet shops and dealers from selling puppies and kittens under the age of six months.

The law, which is set to be introduced in spring next year, aims to reduce the health problems in animals being bred in bad conditions.

3. Performing in shows

Animal performances have been a part of circus shows for a long time, but not everyone agrees with this practice.

Some animal rights groups have spoken out against this and the government is introducing a new law banning the use of wild animals in circuses.