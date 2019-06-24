Boots is scrapping all plastic bags for paper ones

Getty Images Boots are scrapping the plastic

Boots has announced it will be scrapping plastic bags from some of its stores from Monday.

The high street retailer will start using brown paper bags instead in 53 of its stores across the UK.

It will to look roll out the plan to the rest of its 2,485 stores by 2020.

This means that Boots will stop using 40 million plastic bags a year - that's around 900 tonnes of single-use plastic!

The paper bags will cost 5p, 7p and 10p and, as is the case now, profits from the bags will go to BBC Children in Need.

BOOTS Boots will now be using brown paper bags in some of its stores

Boots said they had had an overwhelming response from their customers to support getting rid of plastic bags.

Helen Normoyle, director of marketing at Boots UK, said the paper bags "have been carefully tested to make sure that over their entire life cycle they are better for the environment, whilst still being a sturdy, practical option for customers who haven't bought their own bags with them when shopping".

Other retailers, such as Morrisons, have introduced paper bags, while Waitrose is piloting a scheme where customers use their own containers.