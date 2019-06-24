Thai cave boys run in marathon to mark one year since rescue

One year on from their rescue, some of the young Thai footballers - who were rescued after being trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for more than two weeks - have run a marathon.

Nine of the 12 boys, took part in the run to raise money to improve facilities at the complex where they had to be rescued.

The group entered the cave in the north of the country on 23 June last year but were trapped after heavy rains blocked their exit.

All members of the Wild Boars football team were saved in an operation involving 90 expert divers from around the world.