play
Watch Newsround

Thai cave boys run marathon one year on from rescue

Last updated at 08:20
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Thai cave boys run in marathon

Some of the young Thai footballers - who were rescued after being trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for more than two weeks - have run a marathon one year on from their incredible rescue.

Nine of the 12 boys, along with their coach, took part in the run to raise money to improve facilities at the complex where they had to be rescued from in 2018.

The group entered the cave in the north of the country on 23 June last year but were trapped after heavy rains blocked their exit.

All members of the Wild Boars football team were saved in an operation involving 90 expert divers from around the world.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: How did the Thai cave boys get out? (July 2018)

It's been an eventful year for the boys since their rescue and they've travelled around the world.

They've been to see Manchester United play at Old Trafford and they've been special guests at the Youth Olympic Games.

Netflix also recently announced a deal to turn their story into a mini-series.

All of the survivors have been reportedly been paid $100,000 dollars as part of the deal.

More like this

Saman Gunan lost consciousness during the return part of the dive and died

The heroes of the Thai cave rescue

thai boys.

Thai Cave Boys Netflix: Where are they now?

Thai boy wearing a hospital mask with food emojis around him
play
0:36

Thai boys ask for their favourite food

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

child-on-computer

Gambling addiction clinic for children to open in UK

comments
Toys from McDonald's kids meals
play
1:02

Are too many plastic toys given away in kids meals?

england-womens-world-cup.

England march on after Cameroon controversy

comments
1
Newsround Home