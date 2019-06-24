Thai cave boys run marathon one year on from rescue

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Thai cave boys run in marathon

Some of the young Thai footballers - who were rescued after being trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for more than two weeks - have run a marathon one year on from their incredible rescue.

Nine of the 12 boys, along with their coach, took part in the run to raise money to improve facilities at the complex where they had to be rescued from in 2018.

The group entered the cave in the north of the country on 23 June last year but were trapped after heavy rains blocked their exit.

All members of the Wild Boars football team were saved in an operation involving 90 expert divers from around the world.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: How did the Thai cave boys get out? (July 2018)

It's been an eventful year for the boys since their rescue and they've travelled around the world.

They've been to see Manchester United play at Old Trafford and they've been special guests at the Youth Olympic Games.

Netflix also recently announced a deal to turn their story into a mini-series.

All of the survivors have been reportedly been paid $100,000 dollars as part of the deal.