Fortnite World Cup: Ninja has failed to qualify for the final

Getty Images Ninja's real name is Tyler Blevins

Ninja has failed to earn himself a spot in the Fortnite World Cup finals next month.

With over 22 million subscribers on YouTube, Ninja is one of Fortnite's biggest streamers.

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins was eliminated from the solo competition around two weeks ago, and failed to qualify with his Duo partner Malachi 'Reverse2k' Greine on Friday.

They finished with a total of 64 points, 25 shy of what they needed to qualify for the finals.

Ninja did confirm on his Twitter account that he would still be at the finals though, even if he's not competing.

EPIC GAMES The Fortnite World Cup kicks off this weekend!

The Fortnite World Cup Finals take place on 26-28 July in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, USA.

Some of the best players around the world will be competing for a prize pool of $30 million (£23.5 million).

Tickets to the event are sold out, meaning the only way to watch is online.

BBC/Team Atlantis Players Mongraal and Mitr0 are a mighty force to be reckoned with

Players through to the finals include British player Mongraal, who's 14 years old.

He has qualified for both the Solo and Duo events, with his team mate Mitr0.