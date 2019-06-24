Women's World Cup 2019: England march on after Cameroon controversy

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Highlights - England beat Cameroon in the Women's World Cup last 16

England are through to quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after beating Cameroon 3-0 in a controversial match.

Goals from Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood sent the Lionesses through to face Norway on Thursday.

However, the game will be remembered for Cameroon's behaviour after two Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions went against them.

In extraordinary circumstances, the Cameroon players appeared to refuse to restart the match on two occasions.

England manager, Phil Neville, said he was "ashamed" by Cameroon's behaviour.

VAR controversy

Cameroon players were visibly upset after VAR decisions went against them

England took the lead in the game through captain Steph Houghton's clever free kick in the Cameroon box.

Striker Ellen White added England's second goal - her fourth World Cup goal so far.

Her goal was initially ruled out for offside but the video assistant referee overruled the decision.

Cameroon reacted furiously and pointed to suggest the big screen's replays showed that White was offside.

Getty Images

They were further angered when they thought they'd got a goal back through Ajara Nchout but it was again ruled out for offside after another VAR decision.

England left-back Alex Greenwood added the third England goal, sweeping the ball home from a clever Toni Duggan corner.

Cameroon were lucky to finish the game with all of their players still on the pitch after a bad tackle from Alexandra Takounda on Houghton left the England player needing treatment.

'That wasn't football'

After the match, England manager Phil Neville said he was ashamed by Cameroon's behaviour.

"It didn't feel like football. It was a good win but that wasn't a World Cup last-16 tie in terms of behaviour that I want to see from footballers", he said.

His interview came after the Cameroon players refused to re-start the game after Ellen White's VAR-awarded second goal.

There were also several bad challenges that Neville said had no place in a World Cup match.

"This is going out worldwide. I didn't enjoy it, the players didn't enjoy it.

"My players kept their concentration fantastically, but those images are going out worldwide about how to act, the young girls playing all over the world that are seeing that behaviour. For me, it's not right", he said.

England march on

Getty Images

England will play Norway in the quarter-final of the World Cup on Thursday at 8pm.

Norway beat Australia on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach this stage.

Whoever makes it to the semi-final will play either France or the USA for a chance to make it into the World Cup final.

England, who reached the semi-finals of their past two major tournaments, are the fourth favourites to lift the title in Lyon on 7 July.