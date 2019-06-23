School girls Ella and Caitlin are on a mission to cut down the amount of plastic that's given away with kids meals.

They want different things to be included with meals at places like McDonald's rather than toys made out of plastics that might just get thrown away.

Their campaigning has got them on the BBC television series, War on Plastic, and thousands of people have signed their petition.

And McDonald's have got back to the girls to say: 'Over the next six months our Happy Meal promotions will include a mix of board games, books and soft toys which will see an almost 60% reduction in the number of plastic toys given away compared to the first half of the year.'

Here are the girls to tell us more about what their campaign is all about....