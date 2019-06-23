Women's World Cup 2019: What's happened so far?

Getty Images

The 2019 Women's World Cup has been full of excitement so far.

From VAR drama to incredible goalie saves, the tournament has had everything for those who love football.

Scotland has sadly been sent home after a tense final match against Argentina, but England are still in it to win it.

Now in the knockout stages, on Sunday, the England team play rivals Cameroon. England are favourites to win, but will Cameroon put up a better fight?

Missed out on the action? Want to catch up on what's happened?

Check out some of these incredible photos from the tournament so far.

GROUP STAGES

Twenty-four teams compete in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

Check out some of the incredible photos from the group stages and see which sixteen teams make it to the knockout stages.

Getty Images 7 JUNE: Kicking off with hosts France vs South Korea, France annihilated their rivals 4-0 in a terrific opening match.

Getty Images 9 JUNE: Brazil and Jamaica clash in a tense match. After 9 defeats in a row, Brazil emerge victorious, 3-0.

Getty Images 9 JUNE: Battle of the Brits - when England and Scotland go head to head, all sorts of drama happens. After scoring two goals in the first half, England emerge as winners after a terrific fight back from Scotland in the second half, ending 2-1.

Getty Images 11 JUNE: Sweden and Chile go head-to-head (or head-to-knee), but the game is paused after thunder and rain means it is unsafe to play on the pitch. After a break in play, Swedish reserve Madalen Janogy saves the day, helping to score two goals in the last gasp of the match. Sweden win the match 2-0.

Getty Images 11 JUNE: Brutal scenes in the USA v Thailand match. The Thailand team are truly crushed as USA score an incredible 13 goals. Some say the team went too far, while others say this is what a winning team look like! It ended USA 13, Thailand 0.

Getty Images 12 JUNE: France say 'no way' to Norway - winning their match against their European neighbours, 2-1. Highlights including France's first goal in the first 45 seconds of the second half, before an own goal from Norway just minutes later.

Getty Images 14 JUNE: Scotland take on Japan, and at 23 minutes Japan break through with their first goal. A second comes with a penalty at 37 minutes. Scotland hit back hard, scoring in the second half, but it was not enough to win.

Getty Images 15 JUNE: From opposite ends of the world, they meet in France! Canada beat New Zealand 2-0, after some terrific set pieces and saves. Nichelle Prince (left) emerges as the hero of the match.

Getty Images 16 JUNE: Smiling in the face of some really tough matches, the Thailand players take a selfie after their defeat against Sweden. The Swedish side won the match 5-1.

Getty Images 17 JUNE: South Africa are destroyed in a match against Germany, 5-0.

Getty Images 19 JUNE: Scotland go up against Argentina, seeking their first World Cup win. The two sides are evenly matched, ending with a frustrating 3 goals each. A controversial penalty shootout where Scotland fell victim to the strict VAR monitoring, meant the team lost to the South American side, and are now out of the World Cup.

KNOCKOUT STAGES

We're only a few days away from the quarter finals! Who will make it past the final 16?

Norway and Germany have already secured their places.

On Sunday, England play Cameroon. England are seen by many as the stronger players, but will Cameroon come fighting fit?