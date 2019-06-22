play
What is Windrush Day?

The first ever Windrush Day is being celebrated all over the country on 22 June 2019.

It is a special day to remember the first generation of people from the Caribbean, who came over to the UK by invitation to help rebuild Britain after the World War Two.

But when they arrived here to live and work, they were often met with hostility, prejudice and racism.

Baroness Floella Benjamin tells us their story and why it is important to celebrate the bravery of the Windrush generation.

What is Windrush Day?

Empire Windrush ship

What is Windrush Day all about?

UK set for scorcher as Spanish plume arrives

Kid-holding-recycling-box

Only half of supermarket packaging can be recycled

