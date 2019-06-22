Almost half of packaging used by major UK supermarkets can't be easily recycled or recycled at all, according to new research.

Food is wrapped in packaging to make it last longer but a consumer group Which? says that a lot of it is unnecessary, and that recycling labels should be simpler.

The British Retail Consortium, which represents the supermarkets, says its members are working hard to make sure all packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable.

Watch Natalie Hitchens from Which? explain what common food packaging you can and can't recycle.