Check out this singing seal

Seals have been trained to copy sounds and sing songs!

Researchers at the University of St Andrews trained three grey seals to copy sound sequences, resulting in slightly out-of-tune versions of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and the Star Wars theme tune.

Despite being quite impressive, for a seal, scientist say we won't be having human/seal conversations any time soon. However it is thought that the research will help with understanding more about human speech problems.

