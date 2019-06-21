Seals have been trained to copy sounds and sing songs!

Researchers at the University of St Andrews trained three grey seals to copy sound sequences, resulting in slightly out-of-tune versions of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and the Star Wars theme tune.

Despite being quite impressive, for a seal, scientist say we won't be having human/seal conversations any time soon. However it is thought that the research will help with understanding more about human speech problems.

