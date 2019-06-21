play
Women's World Cup: Lionesses face Cameroon in last 16

Last updated at 08:39
Ellen White celebrates after scoring against Japan at World CupGetty Images
England's forward Ellen White celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Japan in the World Cup

England have found out who they will be playing in the knockout stage on the Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses beat Scotland, Argentina and Japan to top Group D with nine points.

Cameroon who beat New Zealand 2-1 with a dramatic injury time winner, will come up against Phil Neville's Lionesses on Sunday 23 June in Valenciennes, in north-west France.

England won all three of their group stage games. That's the first time they have achieved that at a World Cup. It has only been recorded once before by any England side, with England's men's team doing so in 1982.

cameroon-players-celebrate-scoring-against-new-zealandGetty Images
Cameroon qualified by beating New Zealand

Nigeria also got through to the last 16 which means for the first time two teams from African sides have qualified from the groups stages.

Favourites USA beat Sweden 2-0 last night to top their group. They'll be playing Spain On Monday 24 June.

