play
Watch Newsround

WWE and Netflix announce cast for new film

Last updated at 07:12
comments
View Comments
Kofi-Kingston-at-WWEGetty Images/Moses Robinson

WWE and Netflix are teaming up to make a film called The Main Event.

WWE stars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus will join a talented cast including 11-year-old Seth Carr, who has previously featured in Black Panther.

The Main Event tells the story of an 11-year-old wannabe wrestler who discovers a magical mask and enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

Filming has begun in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Main Event should be on Netflix in 2020.

Seth-CarrNETFLIX
Black Panther's Seth Carr will star in the new Netflix/WWE film

The first film that WWE Studios produced was the 2002 Dwayne Johnson epic, The Scorpion King. Its most recent film was Fighting With My Family, which told the story of WWE wrestler Paige.

The Main Event is the first step in a new partnership between WWE's film division and Netflix to produce a new, family-friendly films.

More like this

De'Graft and wrestlers
play
2:24

WWE: Check out the first WWE wrestling school in the UK

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch

WrestleMania 35: Women to headline WWE's famous show for first time ever

The Miz and Charlotte Flair
play
3:02

WWE: The Miz and Charlotte Flair answer your AWESOME questions

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Boris-Johnson-Jeremy-Hunt

One of these men will be the next prime minister

comments
28
sports-day

School sports day: Is it the winning or the taking part that counts?

comments
Andy-Murray-playing-at-Queen's

Andy Murray is heading to Wimbledon!

comments
Newsround Home