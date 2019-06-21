WWE and Netflix announce cast for new film

Getty Images/Moses Robinson

WWE and Netflix are teaming up to make a film called The Main Event.

WWE stars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus will join a talented cast including 11-year-old Seth Carr, who has previously featured in Black Panther.

The Main Event tells the story of an 11-year-old wannabe wrestler who discovers a magical mask and enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

Filming has begun in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Main Event should be on Netflix in 2020.

NETFLIX Black Panther's Seth Carr will star in the new Netflix/WWE film

The first film that WWE Studios produced was the 2002 Dwayne Johnson epic, The Scorpion King. Its most recent film was Fighting With My Family, which told the story of WWE wrestler Paige.

The Main Event is the first step in a new partnership between WWE's film division and Netflix to produce a new, family-friendly films.