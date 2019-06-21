Andy Murray will play Wimbledon doubles

EPA/WILL OLIVER

Andy Murray has confirmed he will play at Wimbledon following a triumphant return to tennis following his career-threatening hip operation.

In his first competitive game since the Australian open when he hinted at retirement, he and doubles partner Feliciano Lopez beat one of the best doubles teams in the world at Queen's.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray had hip surgery in January.

Before the operation he talked about being in a lot of pain and had even announced he might have to stop playing.

After the surgery he had to learn to walk again before picking up a tennis racket.

His success at Queen's Club in the doubles has made him even more optimistic and he confirmed what a lot of fans were hoping to hear - that he would be playing at Wimbledon.

Andy Murray won the Wimbledon singles titles in 2013 and 2016

He'll be partnering the four-time slam champion Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the major tennis championship, but has also said he's looking for a mixed doubles partner.

Murray and Lopez will face either British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski or the Canadian-Australian pairing of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur in Friday's quarter-finals at Queen's.

Andy could even face older brother Jamie - who is a six-time Grand Slam doubles champion- in the last four if they both come through their last-eight matches.