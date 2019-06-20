Two beluga whales from a Shanghai aquarium have arrived in Iceland to be taken to the world's first open water beluga sanctuary.

Little Grey and Little White were born in the wild but captured at around two years old and performed for crowds for years.

Belugas are thought to suffer in captivity, and their owners had been pressured to find them a new home.

Their new sanctuary is 6,000 miles from Shanghai, in Klettsvik Bay in Iceland.

Little Grey and Little White have already travelled by truck, ferry and airplane.

Take a look at their adventure.