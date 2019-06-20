play
Watch Newsround

Check out this whale of a journey

Two beluga whales from a Shanghai aquarium have arrived in Iceland to be taken to the world's first open water beluga sanctuary.

Little Grey and Little White were born in the wild but captured at around two years old and performed for crowds for years.

Belugas are thought to suffer in captivity, and their owners had been pressured to find them a new home.

Their new sanctuary is 6,000 miles from Shanghai, in Klettsvik Bay in Iceland.

Little Grey and Little White have already travelled by truck, ferry and airplane.

Take a look at their adventure.

Watch more videos

Video

Check out this whale of a journey

Video

New purple shirts for young referees

Video

What is an invisible condition?

Video

High school: 'Drawing saved my life'

Video

Mental health: The importance of talking

Video

French phrases to shout during Women's World Cup

Video

Do you want to make video games? These experts have some advice

Video

Anne Frank's diary: What was it like to go into hiding?

Video

Anne Frank's friend Eva: 'Anne was a big chatterbox!'

Video

'People don't understand what a young carer really does'

Video

Kid grills Canadian prime minister on climate change

Video

Top tips for staying safe around dogs

Video

Veterans remember D-Day landings

Top Stories

final-tory-candidates.

Three candidates left in race to be next prime minister

comments
Andy Murray

Andy Murray ready for tennis comeback

comments
Scotland's Rachel Corsie appears dejected after the final whistle in the FIFA Women"s World Cup, Group D match at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Seven dramatic World Cup moments

comments
Newsround Home