Royal Highland Show 2019: What's it all about?

If you or your family live in Scotland, the Royal Highland Show will be a pretty big deal!

The show is Scotland's biggest annual agricultural event and is a big celebration of farming.

Taking place over four days between 20-23 June, nearly 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the show which has been going for 179 years.

Based in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, the four-day event features 6000 farm animals and nearly 1000 competitions.

Prizes are awarded for the best cows, sheep and horses, with horse riding, show jumping and carriage riding events taking place.

There are also awards for food, including the best ice cream in Scotland! Yum!

Getty Images Animals look their best in the hope that they will win competitions

So, what is it all about?

The Royal Highland Show is all about farming and agriculture in Scotland, celebrating food and drink that is made in the country.

The show originally toured Scottish towns and cities before being permanently held in Edinburgh from 1960.

It was given its royal title by the Queen's dad, King George VI during the show in 1948.

The Royal Highland Show is estimated to earns £65 million for the Scottish economy.

Getty Images A cow being prepared for the show

What happens?

As well as competitions and events, one of the most popular moments is the Grand Parade, a display of Scotland's best cows.

The parade sees prize-winning cattle make their way through the main ring accompanied by display boards that say what kind of breed the cows are. So you'll soon know your Belted Galloway from a Belgian Blue.

Those are both two types of cow, by the way.