Experts warn that some toys sold on sites like Amazon and eBay are unsafe

Getty Images

One in five toys sold on sites like Amazon and eBay are dangerous for children, according to warnings from the British Toy and Hobby Association (BTHA).

The Association ordered 100 toys from Amazon, 50 from eBay and 50 from a another site called AliExpress.

The BTHA found that 44 toys were unsafe - for example, some had bits of plastic or stuffing that could come off easily and could be swallowed, especially by younger children.

Another 70 toys which weren't obviously dangerous, broke rules because they didn't have proper labels, didn't have an address of where the toy was made or didn't show that the toy had been tested for safety.

Now the BTHA wants the government to take action to protect children from the "threat of physical harm" by making online marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay take responsibility for the toys sold by sellers on their websites.

Often these toys are much cheaper than recognised brands and come from sellers in different countries where laws are different.

Getty Images One in five toys sold online are unsafe

Natasha Crookes a spokeswoman from BTHA says UK law isn't strict enough "There are gaps in the UK regulations which allow the sellers and the marketplaces to not be held to account and for unsafe toys to continue to be available to UK consumers."

Newsround contacted both Amazon and eBay for a comment on this story.

A spokesperson for Amazon said: "We take any allegation that selling partners are not following our guidelines extremely seriously. Any seller that fails to follow our guidelines will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account."

While eBay said: "The safety of customers is our number one priority. We work closely with Trading Standards to ensure seller listings comply with the law."

Most toys are safe, but there are things you can check with your parents or an adult if you are unsure: