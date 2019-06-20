Andy Murray: Why his return at Queen's matters

Getty Images

Andy Murray is stepping back on the court, five months after it seemed like he was going to have to stop playing forever.

The two-time Wimbledon champion announced at the 2019 Australian Open that it may have to be his last tournament, because of the pain an injury was giving him.

He was even shown a farewell video from fellow professionals including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after his 5-set defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut.

But the video was came a bit early because the UK tennis legend wasn't ready to give up yet!

After hip surgery the former Number 1 says he is now pain free and is back playing competitive tennis.

Why is Andy Murray playing doubles?

Andy Murray is partnering Feliciano Lopez at Queen's

Murray is making his competitive return alongside Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the doubles at Queen's Club Championships and next week will partner former world number one doubles player Marcelo Melo at Eastbourne International.

Murray had a a special hip operation where the ball of his hip was covered with a metal cap. Most people that have the operation recover and become pain free, but playing professional tennis is a whole different ball game.

Murray did not think he was ready to return to the singles court, but playing doubles has less impact on the body because you have to move around less and it's also a quicker game.

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?

Andy having fun training at Queen's Club on June 19, 2019 in London

That's the big question!

The tennis competitions at Queen's and Eastbourne are a bit iof a warm up for Wimbledon (they're also played on grass) and give a good idea of which players are doing well before one of the main events in the tennis calendar - Wimbledon.

Fans are hoping Andy Murray makes it to Wimbledon but Murray has said he would only play if he is fit enough and at the moment it does not look likely that he would play singles.

But if all goes well in the next few weeks, he could be back on court at Wimbledon playing doubles.

Will he play with his brother, Jamie?

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray during a doubles match at The Hydro on November 7, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Loads of fans would be love to see Andy and his brother Jamie playing together in the doubles.

Jamie Murray is a famous doubled player and has won lots of competitions. So will we see them on court together?

Well, there's no news yet, but in the past Andy has said that they have spoken about it.

However he also said that he wants to be able to drop out if he has physical problems - and he would never want to leave his brother without a partner.