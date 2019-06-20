Dramatic World Cup moments after last-minute shock for Scotland

Press Association

Scotland's exit from the Women's World Cup was a dramatic match that will go down in the World Cup history books.

Scotland were leading the game 3-0 right up until the 74th minute.

However two goals and a last-minute penalty later, the game finished with a 3-3 draw, which wasn't enough for Scotland to keep their place in the tournament.

The penalty had those watching the game on the edge of their seats, as it was initially taken and saved.

But a VAR review (video assistant referee) concluded that Scotland keeper Lee Alexander had come off her line too early, and so the penalty was retaken - and scored.

It was one of the most tense moments of the competition so far, but it's not the only time that football has had us holding our breath.

Here are some of the game's most dramatic moments.

England win a World Cup penalty shootout, 2018

Getty Images England players were over the moon after winning their penalty shootout in the 2018 World Cup

Scotland's spot-kick shocker is far from the only time that penalties have made dramatic headlines in the world of football!

In the men's World Cup 2018, England changed history by finally winning a penalty shootout.

Before the tournament, they had not won a penalty shootout since 1996 - and never in a World Cup - so fans were holding their breath when the players stepped up to the line against Colombia.

Winning 4-3, Harry Kane and his team went sailing into the quarter-finals.

Germany eliminated from World Cup by South Korea, 2018

Another moment from 2018's World Cup which will go down in the history books was when South Korea sent defending champions Germany tumbling out of the competition.

They were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament, after conceding two goals in injury time.

Kim Young-gwon's 92nd-minute goal was initially ruled as offside, but VAR stepped in and awarded the goal.

A few minutes later, German keeper Manuel Neuer stepped forward to try to help his team to score, but he lost possession in the opponents' half and the ball ended up in the back of his empty net.

Getty Images/ JEWEL SAMAD South Korea's defender Kim Young-gwon celebrated after scoring

Australia's surprise win against Brazil, 2019

South Korea's victory over Germany is far from the only shock victory that has taken place in the World Cup, though.

In fact, there has been another example just recently in the Women's World Cup in Group C, when Australia battled back from 2-0 down to beat Brazil 3-2.

The loss was Brazil's first defeat in a first-group stage in 24 years!

Getty Images Australia celebrated after a dramatic comeback against Brazil

Following the game, Australia coach Ante Milicic said: "Tonight is one of the finest Australian performances that I've seen."

The 'Hand of God' goal, 1986

One of the most famous goals in football history came from Argentina's star player Diego Maradona.

It has been nicknamed the 'Hand of God' goal because, as the name would suggest, Maradona in fact used his hand to score the goal - but it was still allowed and knocked England out of the 1986 World Cup!

Following this quarter-final clash, Argentina went on to lift the trophy.

Getty Images

Last-minute own goal sends England home, 2015

There's nothing like an own goal in the dying minutes of a game to 'up' the tension levels in a football stadium - and, like the 'Hand of God' goal, this dramatic moment also sent England home.

This time, it was the turn of the England Lionesses in 2015.

Getty Images Keeper Karen Bardsley dived to try to stop the own goal during England's match against Japan in the 2015 World Cup

In their match against Japan, the team's World Cup dreams came to a devastating close with a 93rd-minute own goal.

Defender Laura Bassett was absolutely devastated by the outcome, saying: "I wanted the ground to open up and swallow me."

She was inundated with support after the error, though, with #proudofbassett trending on social media after the match.

When Brazil legend Pele was denied a goal, 1970

It's not only goals being scored that creates drama on the pitch - goals being saved can too!

And that is exactly what happened in the 1970 World Cup in a match between England and Brazil.

England goalkeeper Gordon Banks saved a beautiful header from Brazil legend Pele, which everybody had expected to go in - even Pele himself, who was getting ready to celebrate.

It has been described as the "save of the century".

Reuters Pele (left) said he thought he had scored in the match against England, but Banks in fact saved the ball

Pele even said: "The save was one of the best I have ever seen - in real life and in all the thousands of games I have watched since.

"I scored so many goals in my life, but many people, when they meet me, always ask me about that save."

The pair went on to enjoy a life-long friendship.