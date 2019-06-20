Women's World Cup: Scotland out after draw, England beat Japan and go through

Getty Images / Jean Catuffe Nicola Docherty of Scotland applauds the crowd after her team's draw with Argentina, which wasn't enough to put them through to the next round

Scotland are out of the Women's World Cup after a dramatic draw with Argentina.

The team needed to win in order to stay in the competition - and it was looking incredibly promising right up until the 74th, as Scotland had a three-goal lead.

However, with just 20 minutes to go, it all fell apart after Milagros Menendez scored for Argentina in the 74th minute, followed swiftly by an own goal by Scotland just five minutes later.

With the score at 3-2 going into added time, the atmosphere in the stadium was tense - but the drama was far from over.

Four minutes into added time, Argentina were awarded a penalty by VAR.

It was taken by Florencia Bonsegundo and saved by Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander, but a further VAR review showed that Alexander had been off her line as Bonsegundo stepped up, which is against the rules.

In one of the most dramatic moments of the competition so far, the penalty was retaken but this time, it went into the back of the net - and the final whistle went.

While the 3-3 draw saw Scotland pick up their first point at a World Cup, it wasn't enough to keep them in the tournament, as the team needed a win.

It was the third match running in which Scotland had conceded a penalty that cost them valuable points. Former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay said: "It has to be heartbreaking."

She also criticised the use of VAR. "Football should decide this World Cup, not VAR," she commented.

Getty Images Ellen White of England celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2

It was a better night for England, however, with the team heading straight through to the next round, after beating Japan 2-0.

The victory meant the Lionesses came out winners of Group D, having won all three of their group stage matches for the first time.

The team Lionesses will now travel to Valenciennes in France on Sunday to play a best third-placed team, which could be one of China, New Zealand, Cameroon, Chile or Thailand.