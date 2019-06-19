New skate park named 'Skatey McSkateface' in Southend

Getty Images

A new skate park in Southend has been named - *drumroll please* - the Skatey McSkateface!

The rather unusual name was revealed after Southend-on-Sea Council gave members of the public the chance to name the park by sending in suggestions.

Entries were put forward to a vote on social media.

'The Skatey McSkateface' destroyed the competition after receiving 577 votes, more than the total votes for the suggestions which took 2nd and 3rd place combined.

The Skatey McSkateface is set to be completed in a few months

There were some strong contenders in the mix, with the name 'Warrior' coming in third with 152 votes and 'Central Skate Park' with 173 votes.

Many people on social media responded positively to the new name, describing it as "just a bit of fun".

However, some felt it was an ''embarrassment''.

The skate park, which is currently in the process of being built, is expected to be completed in August.

