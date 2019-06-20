play
'Man-made noises can change bird behaviour'

Noises made by humans could be affecting birds' ability to communicate with each other.

New research from Queen's University in Belfast says that man-made sounds are getting in the way of birdsong and this could have an knock-on impact on other aspects of the animals' lives - for example, how they compete for food, find shelter and socialise.

Published in Biology Letters, the study suggests that this could lead to a decline in the number of birds because how they communicate is crucial to their survival.

The scientists reached this conclusion after finding that when European robins heard human-produced noises - even if it was just in the background - their behaviour changed.

It is well known that factors like the use of pesticides and intensive farming can be a problem for birds, but people don't always think about the impact that man-made noise can have.

