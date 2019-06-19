Ed Sheeran gets Stormzy, Camila Cabello and Bieber to star on new album

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has FINALLY revealed the musical stars that feature on his new collaborations album - and boy-oh-boy was it worth the wait!

Pretty much every top musician on the planet right now is involved and it's got us very excited.

Until now we only knew about the Justin Bieber collaboration on the single I Don't Care, which has spent four weeks at number 1 in the UK.

And now we know all the mega musical partnerships you can expect to hear. Strap in for this y'all!

Ed Sheeran / Instagram Here's the full track list with every artist on the album

Announcing the track list on Instagram on Tuesday, Ed wrote: "Thanks to all the amazing artists I've worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me."

As well as Justin Bieber, fans can expect to hear from other pop favourites, including Bruno Mars, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Stormzy.

Chance the Rapper, PnB Rock, Yebba, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug and J Hus will be on the album too.

Ella Mai, Paulo Londra & Dave, Money feat H.E.R, Meek Mill, Skrillex and Chris Stapleton complete the list.

PA Ed Sheeran celebrates after reaching number 1 with his collaboration single with Justin Bieber, I Don't Care.

It seems no one can say no to everyone's favourite ginger-haired singer-songwriter!

Which collaboration are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.