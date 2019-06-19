Donald Trump launches 2020 presidential election campaign

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has formally launched his election campaign to become president again.

The Republican president made the announcement in front of 20,000 supporters in a sports stadium in Orlando, Florida.

"Tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the United States," he told supporters. "I promise you I will never, ever let you down."

The president spoke again about his initial election promise of building a wall on the border of the US and Mexico.

He also used his famous slogan telling the audience: "We are going to keep America great again."

Thousands of supporters turned up to the rally, while a protest against his appearance was also held nearby.

Florida is a swing state, which means people often change who they vote for. Mr Trump very narrowly won it in 2016, so it will be an important area in the upcoming election.

When are the 2020 US Presidential elections?

The 2020 US presidential election will be on 3 November 2020. Mr Trump has launched his campaign 16 months before election day.

There are two Republicans currently running for president, including Mr Trump, and over 20 Democrats.

Getty Images /Drew Angerer Who will become president in 2020?

Throughout the summer, election debates will take place in different key states.

These will be followed by caucus and primaries, which like early elections to choose candidates to be nominated.

The two parties - Republicans and Democrats - will choose who represents their party at their national conventions, which will take place in July and August 2020.