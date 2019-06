To celebrate the release of Toy Story 4 we caught up with one of the stars of the film, Tom Hanks.

Hanks plays Woody the cowboy in the fourth instalment of the Disney Pixar extravaganza.

You'll also hear from the director of the film, Josh Cooley, and two of the producers, Mark Neilson and Jonas Rivera.

Check out their favourite moments from all four Toy Story films here.

Toy Story 4 is out in UK cinemas on Friday 21 June.