Norwegian island of Sommarøy wants to get rid of time

The island of Sommarøy in Norway has a very different kind of summer.

While in the UK, we are desperate for a single day of sun, these Norwegian islanders live with 69 days of continuous sunshine each year!

With no night-time, the 300 people living on the island choose to work, play, mow the lawn and paint houses at any time of day they want.

Now, they're campaigning to be declared world's first time-free zone.

This would mean that they will have more freedom to live as they choose, without the need for a strict bedtime!

On 13 June, members of the town's council met with a Norwegian minister to discuss how they could become officially 'time-free'.

As visitors enter the island, they travel over a bridge covered in watches.

It is there as a reminder that when tourists enter the island, they leave time behind.

