Conservative party leadership election: Round II of the knockout contest

AFP/ Getty Images

Roll up, roll up! The battle to be the next prime minister takes another important step today.

Later tonight more of the UK's would-be prime ministers will be cut out of the race.

There are currently six people left in the contest to lead the Conservative Party.

Conservative Members of Parliament (MP) will vote again this evening for who they want to be their next leader - and who they want to put forward as the next prime minister.

They will vote by secret ballot in the House of Commons, with a result expected some time after 18:00.

Any of the six remaining candidates will be eliminated from the contest if they come last or fail to secure at least 33 votes.

Getty Images

What happens next?

Over the next few weeks, MPs will choose two final candidates but the overall decision will be voted on by members of the Conservative Party all around the country.

The candidates have been taking part in TV discussion shows and debates known as hustings, where they've set out their different versions of where they'd like to take the country and what they'd like to do about Brexit - how the UK leaves the club of countries called the European Union.

After the vote this evening, the candidates left in the contest will take part in another TV debate on BBC One where they will again make their cases as to why they'd be a good prime minister.