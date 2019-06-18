Cute dogs: Our cheeky pets use their eyes to make us do what they want!

Getty Images

Who can resist a pooch with those super-cute eyes?

Well, now scientists say dogs eyes have evolved especially to make us think they're cute!!

Researchers have found that muscles around dogs' eyes have developed in a way which allows them to make expressions that particularly appeal to humans.

The study says such "puppy eyes" helped pet dogs to bond with humans.

The findings, from UK and US researchers show that the change in their faces has developed over thousands of years of dogs living alongside humans.

Some experts say it happened as dogs became pets rather than working dogs - and they are using emotion to create a bond instead of relying on their usefulness.

Whatever it is, we just can't resist - and we bet you can't either - so pick your favourite!!

