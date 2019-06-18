MTV Movie Awards 2019: Dwayne Johnson, Avengers and RBG star in the best bits

Getty Images

The winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV awards have finally been revealed.

The big ceremony, which took place in California, aired on American TV on Monday evening.

But who were the lucky stars who went home with awards?

Newsround is here to give you the best bits!

The Rock smashed it!

Getty Images

For us and for many fans, Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson was the highlight of the night.

The Jumanji and Moana star received the Generation Award for his achievements in film and TV.

The ex-wrestler turned actor busted onto stage with the help of some impressive moves from his back up dancers, which highlighted his roots with traditional Samoan dancing and African-American step moves.

Dwayne definitely made sure we knew what The Rock was cooking when he came on stage to accept the award with a very important message: "It's nice to be important but it's important to be nice."

All hail the Avengers

Getty Images

Avengers: Endgame beat out Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse to win the best movie award.

The latest film in the Marvel movie franchise had fans waiting in suspense to see how the superheroes get their loved ones back after Thanos's infamous finger snap.

Getty Images

The twists and turns in this movie and the fact that many fans had watched 20 films in the build-up added to the excitement.

Another superhero Captain Marvel won the best fight award beating out Captain America's epic clash with Marvel villain Thanos.

RBG wins big

Getty Images

You may be wondering who RBG is and why we're talking about her.

RBG stands for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is an American judge that sits on the US Supreme Court. This is the most important court in the country and has a say in all the biggest laws that are made.

Ruth has spent more than 50 years fighting for the rights of people who may not always get a chance to have their voice heard.

A documentary about her life was released in January last year and was added to Netflix later.

She won the best real life hero award beating out stars like tennis great Serena Williams and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns.

Tony Stark picks up final award

Getty Images

Actor Robert Downey Jr. won best hero for his role as Tony Stark - also known as Iron Man - in Avengers: Endgame.

Downey Jr. beat out the likes of Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, and Zachary Levi, who plays Billy Batson in Shazam!

It's a fitting end for one of Marvel's much loved characters.