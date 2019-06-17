play
Watch Newsround

School bans students from saying 'like' to improve speaking skills

Last updated at 17:11
comments
View Comments
girl-screamingGetty Images

A primary school in Bradford, England, has banned their students from saying the word 'like' during conversations.

Students will now no longer be allowed to say the word - often seen as a 'filler' word in a sentence - as a way to improve kids' speaking skills.

Single-word answers such as 'good', 'nice' and 'sad' have also been banned, with teachers asking for longer replies to questions.

Christabel Shepherd, Copthorne Primary School's executive head teacher, said: "When children are giving you an answer and they say 'is it, like, when you're, like...' they haven't actually made a sentence at all. They use the word all the time and we are trying to get rid of it."

boy-with-hand-over-mouthGetty Images

This idea has been praised by the Education minister, Nick Gibb.

Mr Gibb believes that teachers need to help children learn more words and stop using 'filler' words.

What 'filler' words do you like to use the most? Vote in our poll below! Tell us whether you think the ban is a good idea in the comments below.

More like this

Woman looks annoyed at man sitting next to her

Umm, like literally, these are the most annoying filler words, you know?

Unicorn in front of Brexit flags

Brexit, vegan and unicorn are popular words in short story contest

Scrabble letters

New Scrabble words added: OK, ew, twerk, emoji

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

students walking and talking

What to know if you're starting high school

comments
6
Sad child with hand on her face

Thousands of children not getting mental health treatment

comments
1
Still of Pakistani politician Shoukat Yousufzai with a cat filter on during a Facebook Live stream

Politician leaves cat filter on during live-stream

comments
Newsround Home