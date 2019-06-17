School bans students from saying 'like' to improve speaking skills

Getty Images

A primary school in Bradford, England, has banned their students from saying the word 'like' during conversations.

Students will now no longer be allowed to say the word - often seen as a 'filler' word in a sentence - as a way to improve kids' speaking skills.

Single-word answers such as 'good', 'nice' and 'sad' have also been banned, with teachers asking for longer replies to questions.

Christabel Shepherd, Copthorne Primary School's executive head teacher, said: "When children are giving you an answer and they say 'is it, like, when you're, like...' they haven't actually made a sentence at all. They use the word all the time and we are trying to get rid of it."

This idea has been praised by the Education minister, Nick Gibb.

Mr Gibb believes that teachers need to help children learn more words and stop using 'filler' words.

