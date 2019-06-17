Cat-astrophe: Pakistan minister caught with cat filter during live-stream

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa / Facebook Feline fine - Pakistani minister Shoukat Yousufzai sporting cat ears and whiskers on Facebook live

This Pakistani politician thinks he's the cat's whiskers! Ahem... well he's certainly wearing them.

The country's Minister of Health and Information, Shoukat Yousufzai, was caught on camera wearing an unlikely face - adorable cat ears and whiskers.

It turns out the person live-streaming the event had a special cat filter turned on while they were filming.

Unfortunately, Mr Yousufzai couldn't press paw-se on the live streaming and his fully filtered conference went out for the world to see.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa / Facebook

Shoukat Yousufzai's party later released a statement to explain the incident.

"Yesterday, whilst covering a press briefing held by KP's Information Minister Shoukat Yousf Zai, a 'cat filter' was witnessed by the viewers which was removed within few minutes."

They said that this was down to "human error" - simply meaning someone accidentally left the cat filter on their camera.

Well, whoever it was, they certainly have their tail between their legs!